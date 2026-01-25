Upper Thailand remains cool to cold; Bangkok starts the day chilly

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts for Sunday (January 25), a cold air mass covers upper Thailand; North and Northeast lows at 13°C, while Bangkok and vicinity stay cool in the morning

24-hour forecast

The North and Northeast will remain cool to cold.

The Central region, including Bangkok and vicinity, the East, and the Upper South will be cool in the morning, as the fairly strong high-pressure area/cold air mass covering upper Thailand begins to weaken.

People are advised to take care of their health amid changing, colder conditions.