Upper Thailand remains cool to cold; Bangkok starts the day chilly

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts for Sunday (January 25), a cold air mass covers upper Thailand; North and Northeast lows at 13°C, while Bangkok and vicinity stay cool in the morning
The North and Northeast will remain cool to cold.
The Central region, including Bangkok and vicinity, the East, and the Upper South will be cool in the morning, as the fairly strong high-pressure area/cold air mass covering upper Thailand begins to weaken.
People are advised to take care of their health amid changing, colder conditions.
The South will see isolated thunderstorms as a moderate northeast monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.
Seas in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate.
The lower Gulf of Thailand will have waves around 2 metres; the upper Gulf of Thailand and the offshore Andaman Sea will have waves of 1–2 metres. In thundershowers, waves may exceed 2 metres.
Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
