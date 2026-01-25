null

Upper Thailand remains cool to cold; Bangkok starts the day chilly

SUNDAY, JANUARY 25, 2026

North and Northeast regions are forecast to have the lowest temperatures, dropping to 13°C, with frost possible on some mountaintops.

  • A cold air mass is causing cool to cold weather across upper Thailand.
  • The North and Northeast regions will be the coldest, with minimum temperatures dropping to 13°C and frost possible on mountaintops.
  • Bangkok and its vicinity will experience cool mornings, with minimum temperatures ranging from 19°C to 22°C.
  • The Central and East regions will also be cool in the morning due to the same weather system.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts for Sunday (January 25), a cold air mass covers upper Thailand; North and Northeast lows at 13°C, while Bangkok and vicinity stay cool in the morning

24-hour forecast

The North and Northeast will remain cool to cold.

The Central region, including Bangkok and vicinity, the East, and the Upper South will be cool in the morning, as the fairly strong high-pressure area/cold air mass covering upper Thailand begins to weaken.

People are advised to take care of their health amid changing, colder conditions.

Upper Thailand remains cool to cold; Bangkok starts the day chilly

The South will see isolated thunderstorms as a moderate northeast monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate.

The lower Gulf of Thailand will have waves around 2 metres; the upper Gulf of Thailand and the offshore Andaman Sea will have waves of 1–2 metres. In thundershowers, waves may exceed 2 metres.

Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Forecast for Thailand from 6am Sunday (January 25) to 6am Monday (January 26)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum temperature 19–22°C
  • Maximum temperature 32–34°C
  • Northeast winds 10–20 km/h

North region

  • Cool to cold with light morning fog
  • Minimum temperature 13–18°C
  • Maximum temperature 29–33°C
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold, with frost in some areas
  • Minimum temperature 4–14°C
  • Easterly winds 10–20 km/h

Northeast region

  • Cool to cold in the morning
  • Minimum temperature 13–18°C
  • Maximum temperature 30–33°C
  • On hilltops: cold, minimum temperature 8–14°C
  • Northeast winds 10–20 km/h

Central region

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum temperature 17–19°C
  • Maximum temperature 32–33°C
  • Northeast winds 10–20 km/h

East region

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum temperature 17–22°C
  • Maximum temperature 32–34°C
  • Northeast winds 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; offshore waves 1–2 metres

South region (east coast)

  • Cool in the morning in the upper part of the region, with thunderstorms in 10% of areas, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla
  • Minimum temperature 17–24°C
  • Maximum temperature 30–33°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: Northeast winds 15–35 km/h; sea waves 1–2 metres; in thundershowers, waves may exceed 2 metres
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: Northeast winds 20–35 km/h; sea waves around 2 metres; in thundershowers, waves may exceed 2 metres

South region (west coast)

  • Cool in the morning, with thunderstorms in 10% of areas, mainly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun
  • Minimum temperature 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature 31–34°C
  • Northeast winds 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; offshore waves 1–2 metres
  • In thundershowers, waves may exceed 2 metres
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy