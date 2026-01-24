No Gamble on Governance: Yodchanan Defends ‘Daily Millionaire’ Lucky Box as Key to Digital Reform

The Pheu Thai candidate hits back at "selling dreams" accusations, claiming the 9-million-baht daily prize is a strategic bait to formalise the tax economy.

Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate, Yodchanan Wongsawat, has mounted a robust defence of his party’s latest campaign pledge: a "9-million-baht daily lucky box" intended to transform Thailand into a digital-first economy.

Addressing critics who dismiss the policy as populist "dream-selling," Yodchanan insisted the scheme is a scientifically backed data-gathering exercise rather than a mere game of chance.

Speaking at the Yasothon Provincial Central Stadium on Saturday, Yodchanan argued that the policy is a vital tool for national modernisation.

The scheme promises a substantial daily payout to participants who submit transaction data and receipts into a centralised government system.

According to the candidate, this is designed to incentivise citizens—particularly those in the informal sector—to join the national tax net.

Digital Transformation vs. Fiscal Waste

The proposal has drawn sharp rebukes from high-profile political figures.

Former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and former Finance Minister Korn Chatikavanij have criticised the plan as a wasteful expenditure of taxpayer funds that fails to address the root causes of structural poverty.

However, Yodchanan argued that these critics are missing the "big picture" of digital governance.

