Julapun Announces New Policy: Randomly Give Away 1 Million Baht to 9 People Every Day

Julapun continued, “Many people are waiting to hear what Nim (Julapun himself) will say about Nu (Anutin) today, but sorry, he is no longer on Nim’s radar. No matter how much Nim talks to Nu, it doesn’t end because Nu still has Ne (Newin) behind him. So today, Nim wants to address someone else—someone who’s standing by the gates of the Prime Minister’s office, unable to get in. We have been fighting against conservatives for 20 years, while Teng (Natthaphong) has overturned everything, putting 14 million voices on a platter and giving them to Nu to become Prime Minister. Teng took the people’s votes and played with them, calling it a failed experiment.”

“Nim wants to ask Teng who will pay the price for this failed experiment. The situation in Hat Yai, the transfer of civil servants, the organisation of the SEA Games—he's playing with it. Thailand is not a playground. We don’t have time to turn the country into a lab experiment.

The people of Thailand are not Teng’s lab rats. If you choose Teng, you’re choosing to experiment. But if you choose Pheu Thai, Chain Yodchanan Wongsawat will definitely be the Prime Minister. We will overhaul Thailand, and Pheu Thai can do it. If you’ve made up your mind, vote for Pheu Thai with two ballots and send Chain Yodchanan Wongsawat as the next Prime Minister.”

