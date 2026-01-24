Thai Foreign Ministry Vows Every Overseas Vote Will Count Despite French Postal Disruptions

The Ministry has deployed "fail-safe" measures, including extended deadlines and hand-carrying ballots, to ensure no citizen in France is disenfranchised.
The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a firm guarantee that the overseas voting process for the 2026 general election and referendum will proceed as scheduled, vowing to overcome logistical hurdles that have emerged in Europe.
The announcement comes as a reassurance to the Thai diaspora that the government remains fully committed to a transparent and inclusive democratic process, regardless of external disruptions.
The MFA’s intervention follows reports that a number of Thai nationals in France had not yet received their postal ballots.
Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson, clarified that the delay was due to a "central data system error" within the French postal service, rather than any internal administrative failure.
To uphold the voting rights of every citizen, the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris has implemented an immediate contingency plan.
Recognising the urgency, the Embassy has extended the deadline for returning ballots from 30 January to 2 February 2026.
To further mitigate delays, the Ministry has introduced several "fail-safe" options:
Pre-paid Express Returns: The Embassy has provided "Enveloppe T Premium" express envelopes to expedite return transit.
24/7 In-Person Returns: Residents in the Paris metropolitan area may now hand-deliver their ballots directly to the Embassy at 8 rue de Greuze, 75016 Paris. This service is available 24 hours a day, including throughout the weekend.
Direct Diplomatic Courier: In a significant move to beat the clock, the Department of Consular Affairs has authorised Embassy officials to hand-carry completed ballots back to Thailand on flights, bypassing standard cargo routes to ensure they arrive in time for the official national tally.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is acutely aware of the importance of every single voice within the overseas Thai community," Panidone stated. "Our priority is to ensure the election remains orderly and that every vote is accounted for. We have streamlined our operations specifically to ensure that external errors do not impede our citizens' constitutional rights."
The Ministry confirmed that the French postal service has now rectified its system error and is currently expediting the remaining deliveries.
Thai voters in France are urged to complete and return their ballots immediately upon receipt to ensure their voices are heard in the 2026 General Election.