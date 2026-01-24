Thai Foreign Ministry Vows Every Overseas Vote Will Count Despite French Postal Disruptions

The Ministry has deployed "fail-safe" measures, including extended deadlines and hand-carrying ballots, to ensure no citizen in France is disenfranchised.



The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a firm guarantee that the overseas voting process for the 2026 general election and referendum will proceed as scheduled, vowing to overcome logistical hurdles that have emerged in Europe.

The announcement comes as a reassurance to the Thai diaspora that the government remains fully committed to a transparent and inclusive democratic process, regardless of external disruptions.

The MFA’s intervention follows reports that a number of Thai nationals in France had not yet received their postal ballots.

Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson, clarified that the delay was due to a "central data system error" within the French postal service, rather than any internal administrative failure.

To uphold the voting rights of every citizen, the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris has implemented an immediate contingency plan.

Recognising the urgency, the Embassy has extended the deadline for returning ballots from 30 January to 2 February 2026.

