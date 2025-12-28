NIDA poll: most Korat voters still undecided; Anutin leads PM favourites

A NIDA Poll survey in Nakhon Ratchasima has found that most voters remain undecided about which party to back in the 2026 general election, while a plurality also say they cannot yet identify a suitable candidate for prime minister.
The poll was conducted among 1,067 eligible voters in Nakhon Ratchasima between December 18–22, 2025.
Preferred prime minister (Korat voters):
- No suitable candidate yet — 40.58%
- Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party) — 13.59%
- Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (People’s Party) — 13.31%
- Yodchanan Wongsawat (Pheu Thai Party) — 5.81%
- Gen Rangsi Kittiyarnsup (Economic Party) — 5.72%
- Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party) — 4.88%
- Julapun Amornvivat (Pheu Thai Party) — 3.84%
- Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha — 2.16%
- Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party) — 2.06%
- Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation Party) — 1.31%
- Other options, including no answer/not interested — remaining share