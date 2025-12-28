NIDA poll: most Korat voters still undecided; Anutin leads PM favourites

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2025

NIDA poll in Nakhon Ratchasima finds most voters undecided; 40.6% see no suitable PM yet, while Anutin leads named contenders.

A NIDA Poll survey in Nakhon Ratchasima has found that most voters remain undecided about which party to back in the 2026 general election, while a plurality also say they cannot yet identify a suitable candidate for prime minister.

The poll was conducted among 1,067 eligible voters in Nakhon Ratchasima between December 18–22, 2025.

Preferred prime minister (Korat voters):

  • No suitable candidate yet — 40.58%
  • Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party) — 13.59%
  • Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (People’s Party) — 13.31%
  • Yodchanan Wongsawat (Pheu Thai Party) — 5.81%
  • Gen Rangsi Kittiyarnsup (Economic Party) — 5.72%
  • Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party) — 4.88%
  • Julapun Amornvivat (Pheu Thai Party) — 3.84%
  • Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha — 2.16%
  • Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party) — 2.06%
  • Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation Party) — 1.31%
  • Other options, including no answer/not interested — remaining share

 

Party-list vote intention:

  • Undecided — 31.01%
  • Pheu Thai Party — 20.06%
  • People’s Party — 17.43%
  • Bhumjaithai Party — 14.34%
  • Democrat Party — 5.44%
  • Economic Party — 4.69%
  • United Thai Nation Party — 2.44%
  • Thai Sang Thai Party — 1.22%
  • Other parties and “would not vote” responses — remaining share

Constituency vote intention:

  • Undecided — 34.86%
  • Pheu Thai Party — 22.40%
  • People’s Party — 16.40%
  • Bhumjaithai Party — 12.09%
  • Democrat Party — 4.22%
  • Economic Party — 3.66%
  • United Thai Nation Party — 2.53%
  • Other parties and “would not vote” responses — remaining share
