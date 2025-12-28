NIDA poll: most Korat voters still undecided; Anutin leads PM favourites

A NIDA Poll survey in Nakhon Ratchasima has found that most voters remain undecided about which party to back in the 2026 general election, while a plurality also say they cannot yet identify a suitable candidate for prime minister.

The poll was conducted among 1,067 eligible voters in Nakhon Ratchasima between December 18–22, 2025.

Preferred prime minister (Korat voters):