Natthaphong says People’s Party has no policy to amend Section 112, open to coalition if terms are met

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party (PPLE), on Saturday said the party has full confidence ahead of the upcoming election after accompanying Bangkok MP candidates to register. He said the party aims to win all 33 Bangkok constituencies, adding that the party’s online policy platform has received strong public feedback and inviting people to share and engage with its campaign policies over the New Year period.
Natthaphong said the party’s key campaign priorities include:
He said the party’s campaign strategy is to rely on public backing by offering “the best policies, the best candidates, and the best management team”, with the goal of forming what he called a “people’s government”.
Natthaphong said the party’s priority is to secure the highest vote share to prevent other parties ranked below it from combining to form a rival coalition. Referring to comments by Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, Natthaphong said claims involving Section 112 were political rhetoric that distorted the facts, adding that the People’s Party has no policy to amend Section 112.
Asked whether positioning the party against Bhumjaithai was tying its hands before knowing the number of seats, Natthaphong said the conditions for forming a government were not set by his party in the first place. He reiterated that People’s Party MPs would not vote for Anutin as prime minister, and said coalition talks would depend on whether other parties can accept his party’s conditions—such as no “grey” ministers. If any minister has a tainted record, he said, the prime minister must be able to demand a replacement.
“If they accept our terms, we can form a government that serves the people. But if they cannot accept them, or twist the facts and set conditions by citing Section 112, it is clearly political manoeuvring,” he said, adding that the next election would effectively force voters to choose between a “people’s government” and an “Anutin government”.
Natthaphong said party leaders plan to campaign nationwide across all 400 constituencies, with the party set to unveil its management team on January 10, followed by a major rally closer to polling day.
He said all candidates have been strictly vetted and have no links to “grey capital” networks or transnational crime. He described the February 8 election as a mission to shape the country’s future, including removing “grey” influence, strengthening equality, and preparing Thailand to compete globally. In Bangkok, he said, the party would campaign intensively to win the public’s trust across all 33 seats, while not underestimating opponents.
Asked about the Democrat Party, Natthaphong said he was not concerned and expressed confidence in his team’s work, citing legislative efforts pushed through parliament even while in opposition. He said the party’s main election themes would focus on urgent problems, tackling “grey” influence, border security, emerging threats such as cybercrime, and disaster management.
He added that Thailand faces recurring flooding, weak economic growth relative to ASEAN peers due to political problems, and deep inequality—issues the party says it is ready to address with a professional team not tied to old patronage factions or “grey” money.