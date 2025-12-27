Natthaphong says People’s Party has no policy to amend Section 112, open to coalition if terms are met

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party (PPLE), on Saturday said the party has full confidence ahead of the upcoming election after accompanying Bangkok MP candidates to register. He said the party aims to win all 33 Bangkok constituencies, adding that the party’s online policy platform has received strong public feedback and inviting people to share and engage with its campaign policies over the New Year period.

Natthaphong said the party’s key campaign priorities include:

tackling “grey” influence to strengthen the rule of law and good governance; “kitchen-table” economic measures, including fair wage base adjustments, addressing the cost of living and boosting growth; and universal welfare, including increased support payments across all age groups—starting with closing “leaks” in Thailand’s economy.

He said the party’s campaign strategy is to rely on public backing by offering “the best policies, the best candidates, and the best management team”, with the goal of forming what he called a “people’s government”.

Natthaphong said the party’s priority is to secure the highest vote share to prevent other parties ranked below it from combining to form a rival coalition. Referring to comments by Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, Natthaphong said claims involving Section 112 were political rhetoric that distorted the facts, adding that the People’s Party has no policy to amend Section 112.