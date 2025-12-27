ECT chair says first day of constituency candidate registration runs smoothly, border areas remain calm

The Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) opened registration for constituency MP candidates on Saturday, the first day of the five-day window running from December 27-31, 2025. The atmosphere at the registration venue in Bangkok was lively.
ECT chair Narong Klanwarin said concerns have been raised about border areas, but stressed that under the law the election must be held simultaneously nationwide. In areas affected by unrest, he said registration units would be moved away from clash zones, adding that the ECT has already coordinated with relevant agencies and issued guidelines and contingency measures to ensure the process remains clean, fair and transparent.
He said police have been asked to maintain order during registration for party-list candidates and party prime ministerial nominees, scheduled for December 28, and that preparations are in place.
On the referendum system, Narong said preparations are under way, noting that a rehearsal for both the MP election and the referendum was held on Friday at Centara Life. He said the ECT would address any shortcomings identified during the exercise, with support from other agencies.
Asked whether political parties can campaign to encourage participation in the referendum, Narong said they may do so, but must not attempt to influence the outcome.
Narong urged voters to turn out in large numbers, saying he hopes turnout will exceed the previous level of 75%. Higher participation, he said, reflects public engagement and helps ensure the country elects capable and honest MPs. He also urged all parties to focus on competing through policies rather than vote-buying, stressing that electoral fraud should have no place in the campaign.