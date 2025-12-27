ECT chair says first day of constituency candidate registration runs smoothly, border areas remain calm

The Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) opened registration for constituency MP candidates on Saturday, the first day of the five-day window running from December 27-31, 2025. The atmosphere at the registration venue in Bangkok was lively.

ECT chair Narong Klanwarin said concerns have been raised about border areas, but stressed that under the law the election must be held simultaneously nationwide. In areas affected by unrest, he said registration units would be moved away from clash zones, adding that the ECT has already coordinated with relevant agencies and issued guidelines and contingency measures to ensure the process remains clean, fair and transparent.

He said police have been asked to maintain order during registration for party-list candidates and party prime ministerial nominees, scheduled for December 28, and that preparations are in place.