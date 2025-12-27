Lively first day of MP registration in Bangkok as party leaders turn out in force

On the morning of December 27, 2025, the atmosphere at MP candidate registration was upbeat, with candidates from a range of political parties arriving to submit their paperwork at West Sports Building 2, Bangkok Youth Center (Thai-Japan), starting early in the day. They were joined by cheering supporters who continued to arrive to show encouragement.
The area around the venue was filled with campaign signs, party-coloured clothing and symbolic activities, reflecting each party’s readiness ahead of the formal election contest. Officials were deployed to maintain order and assist candidates and members of the public following developments closely.
A representative of the Bhumjaithai Party said: “The registration today went smoothly. The party is confident in the capability of our candidates in every area.”
A Democrat Party candidate said: “The atmosphere has been lively, reflecting the enthusiasm of political parties and the public for this election.”
The opening of MP candidate registration marks the first step in the election process and has drawn close attention from both the media and the public.
Reporters said Bangkok’s first-day registration at the Bangkok Youth Center (Thai–Japan), Din Daeng, opened from 6.30am and was similarly bustling, with multiple parties arriving in close succession.
Bhumjaithai Party was among the first to arrive, led by Supamas Isarabhakdi and Akanat Promphan, a key Bangkok figure for the party.
Pheu Thai Party was led by Yodchanan Wongsawat, a prime ministerial candidate, who brought Bangkok MP candidates to file applications in person.
The People’s Party was led by Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, party leader and prime ministerial candidate, who also accompanied the party’s Bangkok candidates to register and draw ballot numbers himself.
The Democrat Party was led by Abhisit Vejjajiva, party leader and prime ministerial candidate.
The Kla Tham Party was represented by Capt Anudith Nakornthap, the party’s strategy chairman, along with other parties.
Meanwhile, the iLaw group appeared at the venue to campaign for political parties to support constitutional amendment through a referendum to be held alongside the February 8, 2026 election.
After the process ended and candidates had received their ballot numbers, they were expected to ride campaign vehicles to their respective constituencies, reporters said.