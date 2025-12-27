Nation to host “THE CROSSROADS” debate ahead of February 8 election

Those expected to take part include Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party and a PM candidate; Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (“Teng”), leader of the People’s Party and a PM candidate; Yodchanan Wongsawat (“Dr Shane”), a PM candidate from the Pheu Thai Party; Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party and a PM candidate; Suchatvee Suwansawat (“Dr Ae”), leader of the Thai Kao Mai Party and a PM candidate; Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, leader of the Prachachat Party and a PM candidate; Thammanat Prompao, chairman of advisers of the Kla Tham Party and a PM candidate; and Jatuporn Buruspat, leader of the New Opportunity Party and a PM candidate.

Nation ELECTION 2026: DEBATE “THE CROSSROADS” will be held on January 17, 2026 at 5.30pm at the Bangkok Youth Center (Thai–Japan), Din Daeng Sports Complex, Building 1.

Organisers said the debate is expected to be a key moment for voters seeking to compare visions and direction for the country ahead of polling day.