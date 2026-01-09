KPI Poll: Thais ready to vote, but trust in fairness lags

A KPI Poll by King Prajadhipok’s Institute has found Thai voters broadly feel ready for the February 8, 2026 general election, but many remain unconvinced the process will be fair—especially in the South and the Northeast.

The poll, titled “Public readiness for the February 8, 2026 election”, is KPI Poll’s third wave and was conducted December 26–29, 2025 among 2,000 respondents aged 18 and above nationwide.

1) Overall: “ready to vote”, but trust still weak

The survey put overall readiness at an average of 7.81 out of 10.

Election knowledge/understanding: 8.46 (relatively high)

Attitudes towards elections: 7.81, with integrity/fairness scoring relatively low within this dimension

Participation: 7.18 (the lowest category)

The results suggest people understand the election process and feel “ready to proceed”, but trust in integrity and a sense of ownership of politics remain limited.

2) Readiness varies by region

Readiness was rated “fairly high to very high” across regions, but unevenly:

Bangkok: 8.81

East: 8.35

Central: 8.19

North: 7.85

Northeast: 7.39

South: 7.36

The findings were interpreted as reflecting stronger political awareness in major urban and economic centres, while structural and social context may weigh on readiness and trust in some regions.