Election Commission clarifies disqualification of arrested MP candidates

At the election ballot transport coordination centre at Thailand Post’s headquarters on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok, Election Commission secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee commented on the justice minister’s claim on Friday (January 9) that 10 MP candidates and politicians were linked to online gambling websites and scammers.
Sawaeng said that if an MP candidate is arrested, this does not automatically disqualify the person, even if they are detained, provided they are released before February 8, the polling day.
However, if the candidate remains in custody on that date, they will be considered ineligible to contest the election.
He added that if the candidate resigns from party membership, they would likewise be deemed ineligible.
In such cases, polling officials would post a notice informing eligible voters in the constituency that the person has been disqualified, to help prevent spoiled ballots.
If voters still cast ballots for that candidate, those votes would be treated as invalid.
Asked how the Election Commission would check allegations that scam money was being used in the election, Sawaeng said such funds are already illegal under other laws.
He stressed that regardless of the source of the money, if it is used improperly, such as to buy votes, it would be a violation of the law.