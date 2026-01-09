Election Commission clarifies disqualification of arrested MP candidates

At the election ballot transport coordination centre at Thailand Post’s headquarters on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok, Election Commission secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee commented on the justice minister’s claim on Friday (January 9) that 10 MP candidates and politicians were linked to online gambling websites and scammers.

Sawaeng said that if an MP candidate is arrested, this does not automatically disqualify the person, even if they are detained, provided they are released before February 8, the polling day.

However, if the candidate remains in custody on that date, they will be considered ineligible to contest the election.