Panitan warns Trump’s arrest of Maduro could push world towards forever war era

Associate Professor Dr Panitan Wattanayagorn, a security and international relations expert, has analysed the situation in which the United States, under President Donald Trump, sent forces to detain Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife under an operation dubbed “Absolute Resolve”, as follows:

The New Age of MEGA War: ‘War for greatness’ in the modern world

1. A ‘war for greatness’ by nation-states in a new context

The idea of a “war for greatness” (Make ME Great Again – MEGA War) is taking shape clearly in 2026.

On January 3, the United States sent forces to detain Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife under “Absolute Resolve”, an operation prepared over many months, before taking them to court in New York on charges including “narco-terrorism”, possession of weapons of war, and other offences.

The US also declared it would steer Venezuela’s political transition in line with American interests.

Historically, “wars of glory” by ethnic groups, city-states or nation-states have existed throughout world history. However, the brutality of wars that affect civilians has meant people today do not support warfare in its traditional form.

Even so, amid geopolitical or great-power competition, many countries still believe they can wage a new form of limited conflict—hybrid warfare—to protect their own security.

Clear examples include the Russia–Ukraine war (the return of the Russian Empire) since 2023; Israel’s conflict with Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and some Arab states, which led to Israel’s tactical victories; and tensions between Thailand and Cambodia late last year, in which Thailand was able to reassert sovereignty and regain territory beyond expectations (a war of opportunity).