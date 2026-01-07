Thailand sees no direct oil supply impact from Venezuela conflict: NESDC

Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), said Thailand has no significant economic ties with Venezuela.

He stressed this is particularly true in the energy sector, as Thailand does not purchase or import oil from Venezuela.

As a result, the conflict there has no direct impact on Thailand’s oil supply.

On global oil prices, Danucha said prices have not risen significantly because the world oil market remains in a strong oversupply situation.