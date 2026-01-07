Major fire destroys at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay, Phuket

A major fire broke out at Chalong Bay pier in Phuket early on Wednesday (January 7), destroying at least 10 speedboats and prompting police to close access routes to the area as firefighters struggled to bring the blaze under control.

At around 4am, the Facebook page “Phuket Hotnews” reported intense flames erupting from a speedboat moored among a row of vessels at the pier.

The fire sent a towering glow into the night sky, visible from a distance, and the number of damaged boats quickly rose to double digits.