Major fire destroys at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay, Phuket

A major fire broke out at Chalong Bay pier in Phuket early on Wednesday (January 7), destroying at least 10 speedboats and prompting police to close access routes to the area as firefighters struggled to bring the blaze under control.
At around 4am, the Facebook page “Phuket Hotnews” reported intense flames erupting from a speedboat moored among a row of vessels at the pier.
The fire sent a towering glow into the night sky, visible from a distance, and the number of damaged boats quickly rose to double digits.
Fire crews from multiple agencies, supported by rescue volunteers, have been spraying water to prevent the fire from spreading to the many other boats still docked nearby.
However, strong winds and the challenging layout of the pier have hampered operations, and officials said the blaze had not yet been contained.
Police from Chalong station deployed to manage traffic and secure the scene, urging residents and tourists with no urgent need to avoid routes leading to Chalong Bay to keep access clear for water tenders and fire engines.
Officers said the situation remained critical.
Investigators have not yet determined the cause.
Police said it was still unclear whether the fire was triggered by an electrical fault on a boat or by negligence.
Chalong police have also called on boat owners, boat caretakers and eyewitnesses to report immediately to the third floor of Chalong Police Station to provide information to support the investigation and an initial assessment of damage.
The total losses are expected to run into several million baht, as speedboats are high-value assets.
Authorities said updates would follow as the situation develops.