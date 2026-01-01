Around 40 killed, 100 injured in explosion in Swiss ski resort bar, police say

The incident happened at about 1.30am (0030 GMT) at a venue called “Le Constellation” in the resort in Valais canton, in southwestern Switzerland. The cause has not been established, but authorities said there was no indication at this stage that it was deliberate.
Prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud told a press conference the case was being treated as an accidental fire, adding that a full investigation had been opened.
Valais security chief Stephane Ganzer said some of those affected were foreign nationals.
Police chief Frederic Gisler said a helpline had been set up for relatives, adding that the events overnight had left the local community deeply shaken.
Gisler said about 100 people had been hurt, most of them seriously, and that “tens” were presumed dead, while declining to confirm a definitive fatality figure.
Italy’s foreign ministry, citing information from Swiss police, put the death toll at around 40.
Emergency services deployed 10 helicopters and about 40 ambulances, and patients were taken to hospitals in Sion, Lausanne, Geneva and Zurich.
Police earlier said many people were being treated for burns, while the area was sealed off and a no-fly zone imposed over Crans-Montana.
Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin said on X that what should have been a moment of celebration had turned into nationwide mourning, offering condolences to victims and their families.
Pilloud said forensic teams were working to identify those who died so bodies could be returned to relatives as quickly as possible.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the fire may have been triggered by fireworks, suggesting a firecracker thrown during New Year festivities could have caused an explosion, although Swiss authorities have not confirmed a cause.
Reuters