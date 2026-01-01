Around 40 killed, 100 injured in explosion in Swiss ski resort bar, police say

The incident happened at about 1.30am (0030 GMT) at a venue called “Le Constellation” in the resort in Valais canton, in southwestern Switzerland. The cause has not been established, but authorities said there was no indication at this stage that it was deliberate.

Prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud told a press conference the case was being treated as an accidental fire, adding that a full investigation had been opened.

Valais security chief Stephane Ganzer said some of those affected were foreign nationals.