Wan Noor tells IPU: Thailand rejects human shields, heritage site conflicts

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, House Speaker and head of the Thai parliamentary delegation, delivered a significant statement during the General Debate of the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly held at the Centre International de Conférences Genève (CICG), Geneva, Switzerland on Monday (October 20) at around 3.15pm local time.
During his address, he reaffirmed Thailand’s unwavering commitment to all international obligations, treaties, and conventions in upholding peace, humanitarian principles, and human rights.
“These commitments are not merely legal frameworks,” he said, “but a shared moral covenant of humankind, to protect the innocent and promote peace.”
He stressed that Thailand would not damage the friendly atmosphere among IPU member parliaments by using the forum to expand or counter any international disputes. “All situations speak for themselves through factual evidence,” he said, adding that Thailand, like over 120 conflict zones worldwide, has suffered from humanitarian crises.
The House Speaker revealed that Thailand had endured attacks on hospitals, schools, and civilian communities, which had tragically claimed the lives of innocent people and children. Yet, he said, Thailand chooses to uphold mutual respect and dialogue within this assembly.
“I wish to thank all parties striving to improve the situation between Thailand and our friend, Cambodia,” he said. “Violence helps no one. It only worsens conflicts and leaves indelible scars in people’s hearts. We must turn towards each other, rebuild reconciliation, and reaffirm that the Thai Parliament will strictly uphold all international principles and obligations, seeking no enmity with anyone.”
Wan Muhamad Noor also conveyed Thailand’s concerns over ongoing disputes, noting three key points:
Thailand is deeply concerned about ceasefire violations and encroachments on its sovereign territory, which may lead to misunderstandings about ownership of certain areas.
Thailand opposes the use of World Heritage status as a pretext for actions that could endanger peace.
Thailand rejects the use of human shields, including women and children, as a means of aggression.
Towards the end of his statement, the Thai House Speaker drew attention to the growing threat of cross-border cybercrime and international scam networks. He announced that Thailand had submitted a draft resolution aimed at strengthening the role of parliaments in tackling cybercrime, urging all member nations to support Thailand’s proposal as an emergency item at this IPU Assembly.
“This cooperation,” he said, “will pave the way for a more united global effort to combat transnational cyber threats.”