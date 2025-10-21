Wan Noor tells IPU: Thailand rejects human shields, heritage site conflicts

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, House Speaker and head of the Thai parliamentary delegation, delivered a significant statement during the General Debate of the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly held at the Centre International de Conférences Genève (CICG), Geneva, Switzerland on Monday (October 20) at around 3.15pm local time.

During his address, he reaffirmed Thailand’s unwavering commitment to all international obligations, treaties, and conventions in upholding peace, humanitarian principles, and human rights.

“These commitments are not merely legal frameworks,” he said, “but a shared moral covenant of humankind, to protect the innocent and promote peace.”