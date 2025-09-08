Activists call on Wan Noor to probe Anutin’s ethics over land dispute, Senate election

A group of activists on Monday submitted a petition to House Speaker Wan Mohamad Noor Matha, calling for an ethics probe into Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also an MP, alleging he had breached ethical standards.

The group, called the Network of People from Four Regions Against Corruption, claimed that Anutin had violated political ethics on two main issues – the Khao Kradong land dispute and the Senate election. The petition was led by Chatwat Pongthanachalitkul.

Under parliamentary rules, members of the public may submit petitions to the House ethics committee, which can investigate MPs suspected of breaching political standards.