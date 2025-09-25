Anutin Informs Wan Noor Ready to Announce Policy Statement on Monday

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul sent an urgent letter to House Speaker and Parliament President Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, stating that the Cabinet was set to announce the government’s policies on Monday.

Pol Sub-Lt Arpat Sukhanan, Secretary-General of the House Secretariat, said Anutin sent the urgent letter to Wan Noor, informing the Parliament President that the Cabinet was ready to deliver the policy statement to Parliament on Monday.

The letter also included a printed copy of the policy statement and a PDF file.