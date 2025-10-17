Wan Noor heads Thai mission to IPU, seeks scammer crisis crackdown

Thailand is preparing to expand its push on tackling the global scammer crisis, which has caused widespread damage worldwide, by bringing the issue to the international stage at the upcoming 151st IPU assembly, to be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from October 18 to 25.

The IPU brings together representatives from 181 member states, with Wan Noor leading the national delegation. This year’s session focuses on the theme “Upholding humanitarian standards and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis.”

Members of the Thai delegation include MP Rangsiman Rome of the People’s Party, MP Kannavee Suebsang of the Fair Party, MP Visaradee Techateerawat of the Pheu Thai Party, and Senator Nophadol In-na, among others.

The assembly will deliberate and adopt various resolutions proposed by member states. A highlight of the meeting will be the discussion of an “emergency item”, an issue of immediate international concern that requires a rapid collective response.

The IPU allows each participating parliament to submit such an item, accompanied by a brief rationale and draft resolution. However, for an issue to be officially accepted as an emergency item, it must gain the support of at least two-thirds of the members present and voting.

Each assembly can adopt only one emergency item, and if several proposals meet the voting threshold, the one with the highest support will be selected for inclusion in the agenda.