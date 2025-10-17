Wan Noor heads Thai mission to IPU, seeks scammer crisis crackdown

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2025

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha leads delegation to the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Switzerland, where Thailand plans to propose an emergency item on tackling scammer networks.

Thailand is preparing to expand its push on tackling the global scammer crisis, which has caused widespread damage worldwide, by bringing the issue to the international stage at the upcoming 151st IPU assembly, to be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from October 18 to 25.

The IPU brings together representatives from 181 member states, with Wan Noor leading the national delegation. This year’s session focuses on the theme “Upholding humanitarian standards and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis.”

Members of the Thai delegation include MP Rangsiman Rome of the People’s Party, MP Kannavee Suebsang of the Fair Party, MP Visaradee Techateerawat of the Pheu Thai Party, and Senator Nophadol In-na, among others.

The assembly will deliberate and adopt various resolutions proposed by member states. A highlight of the meeting will be the discussion of an “emergency item”, an issue of immediate international concern that requires a rapid collective response. 

The IPU allows each participating parliament to submit such an item, accompanied by a brief rationale and draft resolution. However, for an issue to be officially accepted as an emergency item, it must gain the support of at least two-thirds of the members present and voting. 

Each assembly can adopt only one emergency item, and if several proposals meet the voting threshold, the one with the highest support will be selected for inclusion in the agenda.

Thailand to propose urgent agenda on scammer crisis

In a proactive move, Wan Noor has sent official letters to parliaments around the world seeking their support to include a draft action plan on scam suppression as an urgent agenda item. The aim is for member states to deliberate and adopt it as a formal resolution at the 151st IPU Assembly.

Wan Noor and his team are confident of securing the two-thirds majority vote required for adoption, given growing global concern over transnational scam operations. 

The issue has gained international attention following the US and UK’s joint seizure of over US$14 billion in Bitcoin and other assets linked to Prince Group — the largest asset freeze in history.

Authorities in both countries have designated Prince Group as a transnational criminal organisation and charged its chairman, Chen Zhi, with digital fraud, investor deception, money laundering, and forced labour linked to vast online scam networks operating primarily out of Cambodia.

These criminal activities have caused enormous losses to citizens in the United States, the United Kingdom, and several other nations.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha

Previous emergency items

In past IPU assemblies, emergency items have included:

  • The situation in Ukraine, condemning invasion and annexation while affirming the territorial integrity of all states.
     
  • Covid-19 vaccine equity, mobilising parliaments to ensure fair access to vaccines during the global pandemic.
     
  • The humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

This year’s session is expected to be another delicate one for Thailand, as its delegation will likely face the Cambodian team, led by Senate Vice President Ouch Borith. 

The Cambodian side is expected to deliver remarks on Thai-Cambodian disputes, possibly presenting distorted or misleading information to serve Cambodia’s narrative at the international level.

In anticipation, Wan Noor and his team have convened urgent preparatory meetings to compile accurate information and craft precise responses to counter any claims presented by the Cambodian delegation.

 

