Thai Digital Ministry Launches 30-Day Probe into ‘40m Baht Scammer Bribe’

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) is rushing to complete a high-profile investigation into the alleged "40 million baht scammer bribe" scandal, setting a tight deadline of 30 days to conclude its findings.

The investigation follows an order from MDES Minister Chaichanok Chidchob to swiftly establish the facts surrounding the corruption claims.

Patchara Anuntasilpa, Permanent Secretary of the MDES, confirmed the formation of a central committee to gather information.

Critically, Minister Chaichanok insisted the committee be composed primarily of personnel from external agencies to guarantee credibility and independence.

"The Minister ordered the factual investigation to be completed within 30 days, so we must expedite our work," Patchara stated.

To ensure the probe’s integrity, the Permanent Secretary will be the only internal MDES representative on the committee.

Initial discussions suggest the central committee will include representatives from key independent investigative and anti-corruption bodies, including the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).