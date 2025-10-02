Thai Digital Ministry Launches 30-Day Probe into ‘40m Baht Scammer Bribe’

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) is rushing to complete a high-profile investigation into the alleged "40 million baht scammer bribe" scandal, setting a tight deadline of 30 days to conclude its findings.
The investigation follows an order from MDES Minister Chaichanok Chidchob to swiftly establish the facts surrounding the corruption claims.
Patchara Anuntasilpa, Permanent Secretary of the MDES, confirmed the formation of a central committee to gather information.
Critically, Minister Chaichanok insisted the committee be composed primarily of personnel from external agencies to guarantee credibility and independence.
"The Minister ordered the factual investigation to be completed within 30 days, so we must expedite our work," Patchara stated.
To ensure the probe’s integrity, the Permanent Secretary will be the only internal MDES representative on the committee.
Initial discussions suggest the central committee will include representatives from key independent investigative and anti-corruption bodies, including the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).
The final list of committee members is expected within the next two days, allowing the investigation to begin immediately and aiming for a conclusion by the end of October.
Patchara noted that the involvement of external agencies provides the committee with direct investigative authority to summon documents and evidence. The committee will be small—fewer than 10 people—to maintain efficiency and agility.
While Patchara stressed it was premature to discuss potential findings, he issued a stern warning against any implicated officials.
"Regardless of who is involved in this matter—especially if any civil servants within the MDES are implicated—they will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law without exception," the Permanent Secretary concluded, underscoring the government's mandate to prosecute all those responsible.