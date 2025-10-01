Chaichanok orders probe into alleged 40-million-baht scammer bribe

The directive follows a parliamentary debate on Tuesday, during which Chaichanok disclosed that intermediaries had attempted to offer the bribe in exchange for leniency towards call-centre scam gangs and unlawful online platforms.

Speaking on Wednesday, Chaichanok said he had instructed the ministry’s permanent secretary, Phachara Anantasin, to gather evidence and establish the facts as quickly as possible, stressing that any officials found complicit would face legal action.

“If civil servants or officials of the ministry are involved in corruption or connected with online crime in any form, the DES Ministry will pursue investigations and enforce the law to the fullest extent,” he said.