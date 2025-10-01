Chaichanok orders probe into alleged 40-million-baht scammer bribe

The directive follows a parliamentary debate on Tuesday, during which Chaichanok disclosed that intermediaries had attempted to offer the bribe in exchange for leniency towards call-centre scam gangs and unlawful online platforms.
Speaking on Wednesday, Chaichanok said he had instructed the ministry’s permanent secretary, Phachara Anantasin, to gather evidence and establish the facts as quickly as possible, stressing that any officials found complicit would face legal action.
“If civil servants or officials of the ministry are involved in corruption or connected with online crime in any form, the DES Ministry will pursue investigations and enforce the law to the fullest extent,” he said.
Former DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong has rejected allegations of bribery, insisting that no one ever approached him with offers of benefits during his tenure.
In a Facebook post, Prasert said that during his two years as minister, he had never received any proposals to turn a blind eye to call-centre scams or illegal websites.
He added that under his leadership, losses from online crime were cut by more than half and the DES Ministry won the prestigious WSIS Prizes 2025 from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for its project to establish the anti-cybercrime operations centre.
Prasert expressed surprise that his successor was allegedly offered a 40-million-baht monthly bribe even before taking up his duties. He suggested that such an approach may have stemmed from perceptions of the new minister’s image, which might have led criminals to believe there was room for negotiation.
“Since you have affirmed that you will do everything strictly according to the law, I recommend you move swiftly to identify those behind this unlawful offer and ensure they are brought to justice,” Prasert said.