New DES Minister Vows Tech Overhaul to Slash Fees and Fight Disasters

Thailand’s new Minister of the Digital Economy and Society (DES), Chaichanok Chidchob, has outlined an ambitious four-month agenda, promising to rapidly deploy technology to mitigate national crises, citing the urgent need to deliver maximum public benefit under extraordinary circumstances.

Following a traditional ceremony at the Government Complex on Saturday, Chaichanok stated that his focus will be strictly on two major areas: disaster prevention and economic relief for citizens facing volatility from global and domestic challenges.

"Given the unusual circumstances and a limited four-month window, the government must prioritise actions that yield the maximum benefit for the public and the economy," the Minister asserted.

Chaichanok acknowledged that he could not solve long-term issues like chronic floods and droughts in the time available.

Instead, he will focus on making existing systems highly efficient, stressing the use of data integration pioneered under current Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to predict and respond to flood-prone areas ahead of time.