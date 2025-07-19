Thailand ramps up crackdown on online fraud, targeting digital platforms and consumer protection

Deputy Government Spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak on Saturday revealed that the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) reported over 3,381 complaints related to online fraud in 2024. These complaints included fraudulent investment schemes, impersonation of well-known figures, counterfeit goods, and the creation of fake financial institutions and pages, resulting in losses exceeding 19 billion baht in just one year.
The Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) of the Royal Thai Police reported that in 2024, more than 400,000 cybercrime cases were filed, with total damages exceeding 60 billion baht. In the first half of 2025, 166,000 cases had already been reported, with over 50% related to online sales. The majority of victims were working women, who accounted for 64% of the cases, highlighting that regular digital users are a primary target for fraudsters.
The government, led by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, is stepping up its oversight, and platforms deemed "high-risk" will be required to comply with additional legal obligations under the Digital Platform Service (DPS) law. Violations will result in penalties.
The ETDA recently issued a directive listing digital platforms in the goods market that must comply with Section 20 of the DPS Act, effective from July 10, 2025. These platforms include those generating over 1.8 million baht in revenue annually in Thailand or those with more than 5,000 users per month, such as Lazada, Shopee, and Facebook Marketplace.
Key provisions of the DPS law include:
1. Platforms must notify ETDA if:
2. Platform responsibilities:
Penalties:
Failure to comply with reporting requirements or operational duties could result in service suspension or fines as stipulated by law.
The goal of the law:
“The public is urged to exercise caution and always verify information before making online transactions. If you encounter any suspicious behaviour, you can report it through the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre's hotline at 1441 or visit the website www.thaipoliceonline.com," said Anukool.