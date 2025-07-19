Thailand ramps up crackdown on online fraud, targeting digital platforms and consumer protection

Deputy Government Spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak on Saturday revealed that the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) reported over 3,381 complaints related to online fraud in 2024. These complaints included fraudulent investment schemes, impersonation of well-known figures, counterfeit goods, and the creation of fake financial institutions and pages, resulting in losses exceeding 19 billion baht in just one year.

The Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) of the Royal Thai Police reported that in 2024, more than 400,000 cybercrime cases were filed, with total damages exceeding 60 billion baht. In the first half of 2025, 166,000 cases had already been reported, with over 50% related to online sales. The majority of victims were working women, who accounted for 64% of the cases, highlighting that regular digital users are a primary target for fraudsters.

The government, led by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, is stepping up its oversight, and platforms deemed "high-risk" will be required to comply with additional legal obligations under the Digital Platform Service (DPS) law. Violations will result in penalties.