Anutin's Cabinet Roster Takes Shape with 'Outside' Economic Experts and Political Insiders

The new government under Prime Minister-designate Anutin Charnvirakul is nearing completion, with a cabinet line-up that is almost 100% finalised.

The Bhumjaithai Party, led by Anutin, has secured 16 ministerial posts, showcasing a blend of political insiders and a new economic team composed of seven non-parliamentary appointees.

The full cabinet roster remains subject to a final vetting process, but the current list provides a clear picture of the government's structure.

Prof Dr Borwornsak Uwanno, former chairman of the constitution drafting committee, is set to join the government as a Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs, while the crucial Defence portfolio remains a point of contention between two high-ranking generals.

Here is the provisional list of ministers, with the Bhumjaithai Party holding the majority of positions:

Bhumjaithai Party's 16 Quotas:

Anutin Charnvirakul: Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior

Songsak Thongsri: Deputy Minister of the Interior

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn: Minister of Transport

Napintorn Srisunpang: Deputy Minister of Transport

Chaichanok Chidchob: Minister of Digital Economy and Society

Surasak Phancharoenworakul: Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation

Sabida Thaiseth: Minister of Culture

Supamas Isarabhakdi: Minister to the Office of the Prime Minister

Paradorn Prissananantakul: Minister to the Office of the Prime Minister