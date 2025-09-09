Anutin's Cabinet Roster Takes Shape with 'Outside' Economic Experts and Political Insiders

The new government under Prime Minister-designate Anutin Charnvirakul is nearing completion, with a cabinet line-up that is almost 100% finalised.
The Bhumjaithai Party, led by Anutin, has secured 16 ministerial posts, showcasing a blend of political insiders and a new economic team composed of seven non-parliamentary appointees.
The full cabinet roster remains subject to a final vetting process, but the current list provides a clear picture of the government's structure.
Prof Dr Borwornsak Uwanno, former chairman of the constitution drafting committee, is set to join the government as a Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs, while the crucial Defence portfolio remains a point of contention between two high-ranking generals.
Here is the provisional list of ministers, with the Bhumjaithai Party holding the majority of positions:
Bhumjaithai Party's 16 Quotas:
Anutin Charnvirakul: Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior
Songsak Thongsri: Deputy Minister of the Interior
Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn: Minister of Transport
Napintorn Srisunpang: Deputy Minister of Transport
Chaichanok Chidchob: Minister of Digital Economy and Society
Surasak Phancharoenworakul: Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation
Sabida Thaiseth: Minister of Culture
Supamas Isarabhakdi: Minister to the Office of the Prime Minister
Paradorn Prissananantakul: Minister to the Office of the Prime Minister
Seven Outside Appointees:
In a move to bolster the government’s economic credentials, Anutin has appointed several high-profile individuals from outside the political sphere:
Ekniti Nitithanprapas: Director-General of the Treasury Department, to become Minister of Finance
Vorapak Tanyawong: Former President and CEO of Krung Thai Bank, to become Deputy Minister of Finance
Auttapol Rerkpiboon: Former President and CEO of PTT Public Company Limited, to become Minister of Energy
Sihasak Phuangketkeow: Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to become Minister of Foreign Affairs
Pol Maj Gen Chanchai Pongpichitkul: Former Deputy Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 3, is the latest name to emerge as Minister of Justice.
Prof. Dr Borwornsak Uwanno: Former Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, will serve as Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs.
Suphajee Suthumpun: Group CEO of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited, is set to be the new Minister of Commerce.
Quotas for Other Parties:
The Kla Tham Party has secured seven portfolios, including:
Capt Thamanat Prompow: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives
Nares Thamrongtipayakhun: Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives
Amin Mayusoh: Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives
Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn: Minister of Tourism and Sports
Narumon Pinyosinwat: Minister of Education
Ongart Wongprayoon: Deputy Minister of Education
Akara Prompow: Minister of Social Development and Human Security
The Palang Pracharath Party is set to receive four positions:
Santi Promphat: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health
Worachot Sukhonkajorn: Deputy Minister of Public Health
Trinuch Thienthong: Minister of Labour
The Minister of Defence position remains under consideration, with Gen Supot Malaniyom and Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit as leading candidates.
Gen Natthaphon, the acting Deputy Minister of Defence, confirmed he has been contacted by Mr Anutin to discuss the role, but noted that he was approached as an 'outside appointee'.
The Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party group, led by Suchart Chomklin, will receive three posts:
Suchart Chomklin: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana: Minister of Industry
Petty Officer First Class Yotsing Liamlert: Deputy Minister of Industry
The Sakda Wichiensilp group from the Pheu Thai Party will receive two posts, with names and portfolios still to be confirmed.
The Nipon Boonyamanee group from the Democrat Party will receive one post, with Nitiya Boonyamanee, the daughter of Mr Nipon, as the new Deputy Minister of Commerce.
The total number of ministerial posts is capped at 35, excluding the prime minister.
Vetting Process Underway
At Government House, Natjaree Anuntasilpa, the Secretary-General of the Cabinet, provided an update on the vetting process for the new ministers.
She confirmed that the checks are still ongoing and are being conducted by six different agencies, with the possibility of a seventh, the Council of State, being called in if any issues arise.
When asked if the list had been fully submitted, she confirmed that the prime minister had passed on all the names. She added that while many of the candidates had previously held ministerial positions, a full re-examination of everyone's qualifications was necessary to ensure there were no issues.
Natjaree stated that she was pushing for the process to be completed by the end of this week, but stressed that it was ultimately a matter for the vetting agencies to decide.
She also addressed concerns about candidates who may have previously failed a background check, stating that the same standards would be applied, taking into account previous rulings by the Constitutional Court.