New Thai PM Outlines Four-Point Plan to Rebuild Trust

Thailand's new Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has unveiled a four-point roadmap for his government, promising to work tirelessly for the Thai people and not for any other power groups.

Speaking at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters after being formally appointed as the country's 32nd Prime Minister by royal command on Sunday, Anutin thanked His Majesty the King and the public for their support.

He acknowledged the challenges of his new role but vowed that he and his cabinet would work to guide the country out of its various crises as quickly as possible.

Anutin singled out the People's Party for special thanks, noting that its MPs' votes had helped to resolve an immediate political deadlock.

He recognised their sacrifice, stating that after the vote, the party returned to its original role as the opposition.

He went on to thank the MPs from coalition partners—including the Kla Tham, Palang Pracharath, and New Democracy parties—whose support made his government a reality.

