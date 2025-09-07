New Thai PM Outlines Four-Point Plan to Rebuild Trust

Thailand's new Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has unveiled a four-point roadmap for his government, promising to work tirelessly for the Thai people and not for any other power groups.
Speaking at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters after being formally appointed as the country's 32nd Prime Minister by royal command on Sunday, Anutin thanked His Majesty the King and the public for their support.
He acknowledged the challenges of his new role but vowed that he and his cabinet would work to guide the country out of its various crises as quickly as possible.
Anutin singled out the People's Party for special thanks, noting that its MPs' votes had helped to resolve an immediate political deadlock.
He recognised their sacrifice, stating that after the vote, the party returned to its original role as the opposition.
He went on to thank the MPs from coalition partners—including the Kla Tham, Palang Pracharath, and New Democracy parties—whose support made his government a reality.
The Prime Minister then detailed his administration's four urgent priorities, which he said pose a threat to the daily lives of all Thais:
The Economy: The government will implement measures to reduce living costs, particularly for energy and transport. It will also address the debt burdens of farmers and low-income earners while introducing legal and other measures to boost incomes and strengthen the grassroots economy.
Security: Anutin said his government would seek a peaceful resolution to the Thai-Cambodian border dispute to minimise losses for people on both sides. He stated firmly that Thailand would not cede "a single square centimetre" of its territory and would swiftly provide compensation to victims of past conflicts in the border provinces.
Natural Disasters: The new government will build on Anutin's previous work as Minister of the Interior to develop a robust warning and disaster prevention system. He pledged that compensation for disaster victims would be swift, fair, and based on his extensive experience in the role, which he will continue to hold.
Social Problems: The government plans a serious crackdown on drug trafficking, human trafficking, scammers, and all forms of gambling. Anutin said he would cooperate with neighbouring and allied countries to eliminate these social threats.
Anutin reiterated that his appointment was a mandate from the Thai people, not a debt to any political group.
He stated that his sole duty was to serve the public, and he promised his government would act strictly in accordance with the law.
He also stressed that there would be no interference in the justice system, which he would allow to operate freely.
He also confirmed that his administration would work to amend the constitution to pave the way for a new charter.
Following a forthcoming Constitutional Court ruling, he said he would dissolve Parliament within the agreed-upon four-month timeframe to "return power to the people" and allow them to decide the country’s future.
Anutin concluded by telling the public that his cabinet would not take holidays or sick days, promising they would work tirelessly to steer Thailand out of its current crises.