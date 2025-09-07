Thai PM Anutin Unfazed by Impeachment Petition, Revealed Cabinet List

Thailand's newly appointed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has expressed no concern over a petition filed by 60 opposition MPs to have him removed from office.

Speaking to reporters at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters on Sunday, Anutin addressed the move by Pheu Thai Party MPs to ask the Constitutional Court to rule on his political future.

The petition alleges that a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the People’s Party illegally gives that party control over Bhumjaithai.

The Prime Minister insisted that his actions were fully compliant with the law and no different from a previous offer made by Pheu Thai.

He claimed that before the recent parliamentary vote, Pheu Thai had offered to dissolve the House immediately if the People's Party voted for their prime ministerial candidate.

Anutin noted that if the People's Party had accepted, "that would have been an agreement."