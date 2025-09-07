Thai PM Anutin Unfazed by Impeachment Petition, Revealed Cabinet List

Thailand's newly appointed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has expressed no concern over a petition filed by 60 opposition MPs to have him removed from office.
Speaking to reporters at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters on Sunday, Anutin addressed the move by Pheu Thai Party MPs to ask the Constitutional Court to rule on his political future.
The petition alleges that a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the People’s Party illegally gives that party control over Bhumjaithai.
The Prime Minister insisted that his actions were fully compliant with the law and no different from a previous offer made by Pheu Thai.
He claimed that before the recent parliamentary vote, Pheu Thai had offered to dissolve the House immediately if the People's Party voted for their prime ministerial candidate.
Anutin noted that if the People's Party had accepted, "that would have been an agreement."
"We did what the Pheu Thai Party had previously done, except for the things that weren't right," Anutin said.
Cabinet List Nearly Finalised
The Prime Minister also announced that the list of his new cabinet is "99.9725% finalised," with only minor adjustments remaining.
He declined to reveal any specific ministerial appointments until the list receives royal endorsement, noting that the background checks are a lengthy but necessary process to ensure all candidates are qualified and fit for office.
Anutin confirmed that his ministerial picks include individuals with extensive knowledge, experience, and dedication, some of whom, like the presumptive Minister of Finance, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, have made a great sacrifice by leaving their civil service careers.
When asked about the future Minister of Justice, he said the person would be someone of unquestionable fairness, adding that he would ensure transparency in the judicial process and would not interfere in its workings.
He also confirmed that his administration has a strong economic team in place and has secured the services of a well-respected figure for the role of Minister of Foreign Affairs, a move he believes will boost confidence in Thailand's international relations.
Anutin concluded by stating that his government was a mandate from the Thai people and his sole duty was to serve them, not to repay any political favours. "I will not let the trust you have placed in me be in vain," he said.