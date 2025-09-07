Anutin confirms selection of Vorapak as deputy finance minister

Vorapak accepts Cabinet role

Speaking to reporters, Vorapak said he was honoured to be invited to join the Cabinet. “It is the first time I have ever stepped into a political party,” he remarked.

Reflecting on his year as Pichai’s advisor, he said he learned that the Finance Ministry had many capable officials but also faced major challenges, including public debt, household debt, and imbalances in revenue and spending.

“You can see that the prime minister has selected personnel with the same goal — to solve national issues. I am not a politician, but I believe I can help,” Vorapak said.

Outlook for the Finance Ministry

Vorapak expressed confidence in Anutin’s determination to tackle national problems and pledged to ensure continuity in policy implementation. “I hope I can help continue the work smoothly,” he added.

He also hinted that the next finance minister would likely be a former senior ministry official with experience across multiple departments, ensuring that the ministry’s work could proceed without disruption.

Anutin has also confirmed that the finance portfolio will be given to Ekniti Nitithanprapas, director-general of the Treasury Department, a senior Finance Ministry official with extensive experience across multiple departments and previous involvement with listed companies.

