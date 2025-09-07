Anutin confirms selection of Vorapak as deputy finance minister

Newly appointed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed on Sunday that he had chosen Vorapak Tanyawong, chief advisor to former finance minister Pichai Chunhavajira, to serve as deputy finance minister.
Anutin disclosed his decision at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters, where he welcomed Vorapak and led him to a coffee shop inside the building. There, in front of reporters, Anutin announced his intention to include Vorapak in his Cabinet — an unusual move, as Cabinet appointments are typically revealed only when published in the Royal Gazette.
Anutin told reporters that Vorapak was selected because of his role as Pichai’s chief advisor during the Paetongtarn government, stressing that several projects required continuity.
“I intend to invite him to work with me anyway. And when I learned he used to work with Pichai, I’m very happy as he could continue the work without starting from scratch,” Anutin said.
He added that Vorapak was well acquainted with the workings of the Finance Ministry, had experience negotiating with the United States on import tariffs, and had engaged with several directors-general of key departments. “Most of all, I have known Vorapak for over 30 years. I also know his wife well,” he added.
Speaking to reporters, Vorapak said he was honoured to be invited to join the Cabinet. “It is the first time I have ever stepped into a political party,” he remarked.
Reflecting on his year as Pichai’s advisor, he said he learned that the Finance Ministry had many capable officials but also faced major challenges, including public debt, household debt, and imbalances in revenue and spending.
“You can see that the prime minister has selected personnel with the same goal — to solve national issues. I am not a politician, but I believe I can help,” Vorapak said.
Vorapak expressed confidence in Anutin’s determination to tackle national problems and pledged to ensure continuity in policy implementation. “I hope I can help continue the work smoothly,” he added.
He also hinted that the next finance minister would likely be a former senior ministry official with experience across multiple departments, ensuring that the ministry’s work could proceed without disruption.
Anutin has also confirmed that the finance portfolio will be given to Ekniti Nitithanprapas, director-general of the Treasury Department, a senior Finance Ministry official with extensive experience across multiple departments and previous involvement with listed companies.