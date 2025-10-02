PM Anutin Vows 'Zero Corruption' After 40 Million Baht Bribe Scandal

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has categorically denied that the bribery scandal involving a staggering monthly offer of 40 million baht for protection of a call centre scam occurred under his watch, insisting his administration has "zero corruption."

Speaking to reporters at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani on Thursday, Anutin addressed the case involving Chaichanok Chidchob, the Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES).

The issue came to the fore after former Phatthalung MP Nipit Intarasombat filed a complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) requesting an investigation into Chaichanok, who had publicly disclosed the illegal offer.

"I can assure you that this did not happen in my government," Anutin stated firmly. "What he spoke about did not happen under my government. I have only been in office for two days."

He acknowledged the gravity of the claim, which amounts to 480 million baht annually. The Prime Minister stressed that any related matters would prompt a swift and thorough investigation.

"If this issue is brought forward, there will certainly be a re-investigation, a digging, and a search," he pledged.

Anutin expressed full confidence in his DES Minister, noting that he had not yet spoken to Chaichanok but was unworried.