Anutin stresses scammer crackdown as key to Thai-Cambodian border talks

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday addressed the situation following South Korea’s special travel advisory against visiting Cambodia, issued after a Korean student was tortured to death by a criminal gang, and in the context of repatriating Korean victims of scams. Anutin stated that Thailand has set conditions for Cambodia, including the crackdown on scammers.

Asked whether foreign countries’ attention might lead Thailand to expand the focus on scammers, Anutin confirmed that this issue is included as one of four topics proposed by Thailand as conditions for negotiations, noting it concerns both countries.

Regarding the use of machinery by the First Army Area to dismantle structures encroaching on Thai territory, Anutin said the military has full authority to act as it sees fit because the areas in question are under martial law. The government fully supports the army’s decisions.