Anutin denies revenge motive in Interior Ministry reshuffle of 45 senior officials

At Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dismissed speculation that the Cabinet’s approval of a major reshuffle involving 45 senior officials in the Interior Ministry was an act of political retaliation against the previous Pheu Thai-led administration.
“There’s no such thing,” Anutin said when asked if the reshuffle was payback for transfers made earlier by the Pheu Thai government.
Asked whether the reshuffle aimed to restore justice to those affected by earlier transfers, Anutin replied, “Yes — and the one who proposed the transfers was Permanent Secretary Unsit Sampuntharat. I merely presented the proposal to the Cabinet for approval.”
When questioned if he found the appointments appropriate after reviewing the list, Anutin said he had followed legal procedures. Asked whether the permanent secretary had consulted him before submitting the proposal, Anutin said, “No, he didn’t.”
When further pressed on whether the same procedure applied under the Pheu Thai government, Anutin replied, “I don’t know — you’d have to ask Pheu Thai.”