Anutin declares 15-million-baht coffee assets owned by spouse to NACC

On Tuesday (October 14), the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) released the updated list of assets declared by political office-holders.

Among the notable names was Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who submitted his declaration following his departure as deputy prime minister and interior minister under the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration on June 19.

Anutin’s additional assets include two coffee shops owned by his de facto spouse, Thananon Niramit — Jaja Coffee, valued at 10 million baht, and Jarista, valued at 5 million baht.