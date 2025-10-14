Anutin declares 15-million-baht coffee assets owned by spouse to NACC

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declares additional assets to the NACC, including two coffee shops owned by his spouse valued at 15 million baht.

On Tuesday (October 14), the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) released the updated list of assets declared by political office-holders. 

Among the notable names was Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who submitted his declaration following his departure as deputy prime minister and interior minister under the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration on June 19.

Anutin’s additional assets include two coffee shops owned by his de facto spouse, Thananon Niramit — Jaja Coffee, valued at 10 million baht, and Jarista, valued at 5 million baht.

According to the declaration, Anutin reported total assets worth 3,924,082,912 baht, comprising:

  • Bank deposits: 1,087,047,330 baht
  • Investments: 655,240,224 baht
  • Loans granted: 159,901,401 baht
  • Land: 50,102,250 baht
  • Buildings and constructions: 60,601,000 baht
  • Vehicles: 742,415,897 baht
  • Rights and concessions: 960,934,807 baht
  • Other assets (worth over 200,000 baht): 207,840,000 baht

He declared liabilities amounting to 4,845,466 baht.

His spouse, Thananon, reported assets worth 71,061,573 baht, including:

  • Bank deposits: 12,476,673 baht
  • Investments (two coffee shops): 15,000,000 baht
  • Land: 15,500,000 baht
  • Vehicles: 499,000 baht
  • Rights and concessions: 4,125,000 baht
  • Other assets: 23,460,573 baht

She declared liabilities of 171,107 baht.

Together, the couple’s total assets amount to 3,995,144,486 baht, with combined liabilities of 5,016,573 baht.

 

