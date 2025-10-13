Anutin’s first economic meeting to form ‘Team Thailand’ for US talks

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will chair the first meeting of the Economic Ministers Committee on Wednesday (October 15), marking the inaugural session of the new government’s key economic policymaking body.

The meeting follows Cabinet approval last week of the committee’s formation, with the prime minister as chair and more than 25 members drawn from economic ministries and related agencies. The session will take place at Parliament House.

Suphajee set to lead US trade talks

A major agenda item will be the appointment of a new US-Thailand Trade Policy Committee, which will replace the previous panel that concluded its work under the former administration. The new team, dubbed “Team Thailand”, will lead negotiations on tariff-related matters between Thailand and the United States. Anutin is expected to assign Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun to head the group.