Anutin says government awaits Parliament studies on two border MOUs

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday that the government would wait for the results of studies by Parliament on the two border memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Cambodia before making a final decision on whether to proceed with a public referendum.

Anutin said his Cabinet would await the findings from both the House of Representatives and the Senate before Deputy Prime Minister Borwornsak Uwanno, who oversees legal affairs, summarises the reports for Cabinet deliberation.