Anutin says government awaits Parliament studies on two border MOUs

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday that the government would wait for the results of studies by Parliament on the two border memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Cambodia before making a final decision on whether to proceed with a public referendum.
Anutin said his Cabinet would await the findings from both the House of Representatives and the Senate before Deputy Prime Minister Borwornsak Uwanno, who oversees legal affairs, summarises the reports for Cabinet deliberation.
Speaking to reporters at the Bhumjaithai Party head office, Anutin was asked to comment on reports that Borwornsak would convene a meeting to plan a public referendum on the termination of the two MOUs — MOU 43 (2000) on land border demarcation and MOU 44 (2001) on maritime boundary disputes. Anutin said the referendum process would have to wait until the two parliamentary studies were completed.
He added that the studies would help guide the Cabinet in weighing the pros and cons of terminating the agreements, and assured that his government would not allow Thailand to be placed at a disadvantage.
The prime minister said a special House committee headed by Chaichanok Chidchob was currently studying the two MOUs. Once the panel completed its review, it would report the findings to the Cabinet, which would then assign an official to summarise and brief the ministers.
Asked whether his government would go ahead with a referendum on the two MOUs, Anutin reaffirmed that his administration would honour the promises it made to Parliament in its policy statement.