Activist urges Anutin to end Cambodia border MOUs 43 and 44

A political activist and YouTube channel host on Tuesday submitted a petition to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, urging him to terminate two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on border demarcation with Cambodia.
Parnthep Puapongphan, host of a YouTube channel under the Manager Group owned by Sondhi Limthongkul, handed the petition to Anutin at Parliament at 10am.
Anutin, who was about to chair the weekly Cabinet meeting, came out to personally receive the letter from Parnthep. This week, the Cabinet convened at Parliament so that Anutin and ministers could later attend a House sitting.
Parnthep told the Prime Minister that MOU 43 (2000) on land border demarcation and MOU 44 (2001) on maritime overlapping claims should be revoked, citing repeated violations by Cambodia.
He also called on the government to suspend all meetings with Cambodia under the Joint Boundary Commission, General Border Committee, and Regional Border Committees until the Cabinet officially resolves to terminate both MOUs.
Parnthep outlined two key demands:
After receiving the petition, Anutin declined to comment, saying he needed to study the document first before making any statement. He then returned to chair the Cabinet meeting.
It was also the first time Anutin was seen arriving for work in the Prime Minister’s official vehicle — a Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard Sedan Long. Previously, he had been using his personal Rolls-Royce.