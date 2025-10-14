Activist urges Anutin to end Cambodia border MOUs 43 and 44

A political activist and YouTube channel host on Tuesday submitted a petition to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, urging him to terminate two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) on border demarcation with Cambodia.

Parnthep Puapongphan, host of a YouTube channel under the Manager Group owned by Sondhi Limthongkul, handed the petition to Anutin at Parliament at 10am.

Anutin, who was about to chair the weekly Cabinet meeting, came out to personally receive the letter from Parnthep. This week, the Cabinet convened at Parliament so that Anutin and ministers could later attend a House sitting.