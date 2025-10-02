Thai Deputy PM Threatens Billion-Baht Lawsuits Over Scammer Links

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Captain Thammanat Prompao, has launched a blistering counter-attack against political opponents, announcing he will file multiple criminal and civil lawsuits seeking damages in the billions of baht against all individuals who linked him to alleged scammer boss Benjamin Mauerberger or Ben Smith.



Capt Thammanat was responding to an address by Rangsiman Rome, a People's Party MP, who questioned the Deputy PM’s relationship with Smith, the alleged head of a major call centre gang who recently fled Thailand.

"I will definitely file lawsuits," Capt Thammanat asserted, revealing that he has already filed over 100 cases against commentators and politicians, with more than 270 cases currently pending in Phayao Province.

The Minister vehemently denied any involvement with criminal "grey businesses," stating, "Is the scammer crazy? Would a person like me get involved with a scammer?"

He insisted he earns a legitimate income, pays all his taxes correctly, and can disclose his full financial history.

He also countered Rome's claims by suggesting the information used in the parliamentary debate was politically motivated.

"Were you paid by someone to take on this job?" he asked, speculating that the allegations stemmed from disputes between rival "energy groups."



