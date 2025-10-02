Chaichanok confirms 40 million baht bribe claim, orders investigation

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister, Chaichanok Chidchob, confirmed on Thursday that a claim of being offered a monthly bribe of 40 million baht in exchange for not cracking down on call centre scammers is true.
He stated that he has already instructed the ministry’s permanent secretary to investigate the matter thoroughly.
The minister's remarks came in response to a question from Pheu Thai MP, Kokaew Pikulthong, during a parliamentary debate on Tuesday (September 30).
Chaichanok clarified that while he could not disclose additional details, he confirmed that the bribe offer was linked to halting action against illegal call centre scams, online gambling websites, and other fraudulent activities.
He urged the public to stay tuned for further updates, as disclosing too much at this stage could complicate the investigative process.
"I can confirm that all the information is accurate," Chaichanok stated, adding that everything is proceeding according to plan and that more clarity will emerge as the investigation progresses.