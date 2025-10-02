Chaichanok confirms 40 million baht bribe claim, orders investigation

The minister's remarks came in response to a question from Pheu Thai MP, Kokaew Pikulthong, during a parliamentary debate on Tuesday (September 30).

Chaichanok clarified that while he could not disclose additional details, he confirmed that the bribe offer was linked to halting action against illegal call centre scams, online gambling websites, and other fraudulent activities.

He urged the public to stay tuned for further updates, as disclosing too much at this stage could complicate the investigative process.