Thai Security Committee to Probe Minister Over 40 Million Baht Call Centre Bribe

Thailand's parliamentary committee on security has launched a major probe into political and corporate links to international scamming networks after a key suspect, Benjamin Mauerberger (Ben Smith), fled the country last month.
Rangsiman Rome, chairman of the House Committee on State Security, announced on Thursday that Smith—identified as a suspected "mammoth-level leader" of a Cambodian scammer gang—escaped Thailand on 29 September via a private jet (registration T7-TCB).
His destination remains unknown.
The chairman confirmed that while Smith had been under investigation, the Ministry of Interior stated his application for Thai citizenship had not been approved due to procedural irregularities and concerns over his alleged role as a call centre consultant with links to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
The committee expressed serious alarm over Smith's alleged corporate ties, specifically to Huiwan Company and Huiwan PLC, which reportedly manages a staggering 3 trillion baht in cash flow.
The committee suspects the majority of this money is derived from money laundering.
"There are links to the purchase of gold moving from Cambodia to Thailand," Rangsiman said.
He cited Cyber Police evidence suggesting that modern money laundering operations convert illicit funds into cryptocurrency before purchasing gold to secure the call centre gangs’ wealth.
"It is highly probable that the large amount of gold Thailand exports to Cambodia might be linked in some way to the call centre gangs," he warned.
To unravel the complex web of connections, the committee has summoned several high-profile figures and agencies to testify next week:
Capt Thamanat Prompow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, has been called due to his known close relationship with Smith, having been photographed with him at religious ceremonies.
Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES), is required to clarify his recent public statement regarding an alleged 40 million baht monthly bribe offered to him in exchange for dropping the prosecution of the call centre gangs.
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) and various regulatory agencies will be required to explain their actions regarding the suspicious movement of funds.
The Royal Thai Navy will be questioned about reports that it intends to use a building previously occupied by the scammers as a new coordination unit.