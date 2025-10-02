Thai Security Committee to Probe Minister Over 40 Million Baht Call Centre Bribe

Thailand's parliamentary committee on security has launched a major probe into political and corporate links to international scamming networks after a key suspect, Benjamin Mauerberger (Ben Smith), fled the country last month.

Rangsiman Rome, chairman of the House Committee on State Security, announced on Thursday that Smith—identified as a suspected "mammoth-level leader" of a Cambodian scammer gang—escaped Thailand on 29 September via a private jet (registration T7-TCB).

His destination remains unknown.

The chairman confirmed that while Smith had been under investigation, the Ministry of Interior stated his application for Thai citizenship had not been approved due to procedural irregularities and concerns over his alleged role as a call centre consultant with links to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The committee expressed serious alarm over Smith's alleged corporate ties, specifically to Huiwan Company and Huiwan PLC, which reportedly manages a staggering 3 trillion baht in cash flow.

The committee suspects the majority of this money is derived from money laundering.