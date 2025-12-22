Cambodian troops fire rifles from high building near Ban Klong Luek border crossing

Cambodian troops were spotted setting up a firebase atop a tall building near the Ban Klong Luek border crossing and firing towards the Thai side on Monday morning, security sources said.

The sources said the rifle fire, from a building less than a kilometre from the Ban Klong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo, prompted Thai troops to step up security.

They added that Cambodian troops fired intermittently from an upper floor of the building.