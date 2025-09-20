Cambodian delegation disrupts Thai MP interview at AIPA, Rangsiman Rome criticises attempts to discredit Thailand

On September 20, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Rangsiman Rome, Member of the Thai House of Representatives, together with Senator Eakchai Ruangrat, as representatives of the Thai Parliament, spoke to the media regarding the drafting of committee reports at the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). The reports covered political, economic, social, women’s parliamentary issues, and AIPA activities.

Rangsiman stated that the meetings were generally conducted smoothly, but Thailand remained concerned that Cambodia might attempt to push certain agendas during the sessions. He noted that Cambodian representatives had tried to share misleading information with observer countries, but Thai MPs and senators were prepared to clarify the facts, ensuring Thailand does not appear confrontational. He further warned that Cambodia may continue to use AIPA and other forums to discredit Thailand.

Rangsiman added that the Thai Parliament will pursue its agenda in two phases, including short-term measures to address call centre fraud and human rights issues, with long-term goals aimed at improving parliamentary and legal standards to align with human rights requirements.