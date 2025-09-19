Anutin orders review of UN trip after Cambodia petitions US leader

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday (September 19) that the drafting of the government’s policy statement to be delivered to parliament was now 99% complete.

He explained that his recent meetings with the private sector, business operators and the Chamber of Commerce, as well as his planned discussions next week with the capital market and the Thai Bankers’ Association, were aimed at gathering final input.

“Before we formally assume office, I want to know if there is anything that should be added to the draft. But in principle, everything has already been prepared,” Anutin said.