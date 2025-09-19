Anutin orders review of UN trip after Cambodia petitions US leader

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday (September 19) that the drafting of the government’s policy statement to be delivered to parliament was now 99% complete.
He explained that his recent meetings with the private sector, business operators and the Chamber of Commerce, as well as his planned discussions next week with the capital market and the Thai Bankers’ Association, were aimed at gathering final input.
“Before we formally assume office, I want to know if there is anything that should be added to the draft. But in principle, everything has already been prepared,” Anutin said.
On the timing of the policy statement, he noted that the decision rests with the House Speaker, who will set the date for the debate. “It will likely be the same as in previous cases, taking around two days,” he added.
The prime minister also revealed that he has instructed officials to explore the feasibility of attending the United Nations General Assembly in the United States, even though his cabinet has yet to deliver its policy statement to parliament.
Anutin said he had been informed by the Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, that the assembly is scheduled for September 25–26, just after the oath-taking ceremony on September 24, making it unlikely he would be able to travel in time.
Under the constitution, the cabinet can begin its duties only after delivering the policy statement to parliament.
However, he stressed the importance of Thailand’s presence to clarify the facts, following Cambodia’s letter to the US president accusing Thailand of violating the ceasefire agreement.
He affirmed that he would only travel once he has full authority as Thailand’s representative and is equipped with the necessary “weapons” for negotiations on the international stage. If unable to perform his duties in full, he added, he would refrain from attending.
On the People’s Party’s announcement that it would disclose information about certain ministers with pending cases at the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Anutin said such matters would have to be proven.
He stressed that the list of names submitted for royal endorsement had undergone the most thorough vetting process ever, with every step carefully scrutinised. Before the nominations were submitted, a joint meeting was held, as reported by the media when he was seen visiting Government House.
“We did everything possible before submitting the list. None of the relevant agencies raised any issues,” he said.