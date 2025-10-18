Thailand pushes emergency agenda at IPU to tackle global scammer issue

The Thai parliamentary delegation, led by Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Speaker of the House of Representatives, departed for the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on the evening of October 17, 2025.
The main theme of the assembly, attended by 181 member countries from October 18-25, is “Upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis.”
In addition to the regular agenda and prepared resolutions, IPU sessions may include “emergency items” — urgent international issues requiring immediate attention. These items allow member parliaments to express positions and coordinate responses on pressing global matters.
For this session, the Thai delegation has confirmed it will submit a draft resolution on managing scammers, a growing concern worldwide causing significant harm in all regions. The proposal will be submitted as an emergency item, which requires support from at least two-thirds of member states to be included in the agenda.
Wan Noor explained that the scammer problem has persisted for years, causing increasing harm. Several ambassadors and parliamentary representatives, including those from Sri Lanka and African countries, have consulted him to express concern, as scammers have used Thailand as a transit point to transfer victims to neighbouring countries where direct flights are unavailable. This has affected Thailand’s reputation and tourism.
The Thai government has already implemented measures that significantly reduced the use of Thailand as a transit hub, particularly through Mae Sot District, Tak Province, but scammers have shifted to other neighbouring countries.
Wan Noor added that online scams constitute an attack on humanity, often devastating retirees who use their life savings, including Thai nationals. The issue continues to make headlines due to its severity.
Currently, scammer hubs in Southeast Asia are being exposed and pressured by major powers including the United States, United Kingdom, and South Korea, drawing global attention. As Thailand’s parliamentary representative, Wan Noor plans to propose a resolution on scammers at the IPU to enable legislative action and coordinate solutions, expecting strong support from member states.
“Islamic teachings prohibit such misconduct. Those who perpetrate these scams are cruel and heartless. No country accepts this as an occupation, and ultimately the law must intervene,” he said.
The Thai parliamentary team has sent letters to IPU member states, divided into six groups, requesting support for a draft resolution on managing the global scammer issue. Thailand intends to present this as an “emergency item” at the IPU assembly. The team will also hold pre-session consultations before the official meeting begins to ensure the resolution is included on the agenda and discussed for the assembly’s position.
To be included as an emergency item, the proposal must receive support from at least two-thirds of the attending parliamentarians who vote.
Wan Noor and his team are confident they will meet the two-thirds threshold, as the scammer issue has gained global attention, particularly following the recent seizure by the US and UK governments of over US$14 billion in Bitcoin and other assets from the Prince Group. This represents the largest asset seizure in history. The Prince Group was also designated a transnational criminal organisation, and its chairman, Chen Zhi, formerly an adviser to the Cambodian Prime Minister, has been charged with digital fraud, investor scams, money laundering, and forced labour, operating a global online scam network that caused significant harm to citizens in the US, UK, and other countries, using Cambodia as its primary base.
At this IPU session, the Thai delegation is expected to face the Cambodian delegation, headed by Ouch Borith, Deputy President of the Cambodian Senate. The Cambodian side may issue statements regarding the Thailand-Cambodia dispute, potentially providing inaccurate information for Cambodia’s benefit on the international stage. Wan Noor and his team have already held urgent meetings to prepare counter-statements and plan their response to Cambodia’s claims.