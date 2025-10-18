Thailand pushes emergency agenda at IPU to tackle global scammer issue

The Thai parliamentary delegation, led by Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Speaker of the House of Representatives, departed for the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on the evening of October 17, 2025.

The main theme of the assembly, attended by 181 member countries from October 18-25, is “Upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis.”

In addition to the regular agenda and prepared resolutions, IPU sessions may include “emergency items” — urgent international issues requiring immediate attention. These items allow member parliaments to express positions and coordinate responses on pressing global matters.

For this session, the Thai delegation has confirmed it will submit a draft resolution on managing scammers, a growing concern worldwide causing significant harm in all regions. The proposal will be submitted as an emergency item, which requires support from at least two-thirds of member states to be included in the agenda.