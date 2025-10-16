Scammers, recruiters face up to 24 strokes of cane, mules up to 12 strokes under new Bill

Scammers, members and recruiters of scam syndicates are set to face mandatory caning of at least six strokes. This can go up to 24 strokes depending on the severity of the offence.

The Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, which was introduced in Parliament on Oct 14, also proposes discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes for scam mules, such as those who provide their Singpass credentials, SIM cards, or bank accounts to be used in scams.

This means that the courts can decide during sentencing if caning is needed.

The Bill also makes amendments to several existing laws and introduces other revisions to caning penalties.

During the debate over the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) budget in March, then Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling said the Government would consider caning as punishment for some scam-related offences.