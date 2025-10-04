Lod Chong Singapore: A Thai dessert with a surprising backstory

The origins of Lod Chong

Traditionally, Lod Chong is a simple but delicious dessert made from rice flour noodles served in coconut milk. This classic Thai version has long been enjoyed as a refreshing dessert, particularly on hot days. But the version that locals and tourists alike call “Lod Chong Singapore” isn’t exactly what its name might suggest.

A twist in Yaowarat

Around 80 years ago, a unique twist was added to the classic dish in Bangkok’s Chinatown (Yaowarat). At the time, a theatre named the ‘Singapore Theatre’ stood on the busy streets of Yaowarat. It was in front of this very theatre that a Chinese vendor made a groundbreaking change to the traditional Lod Chong recipe.

Instead of using the standard rice flour for the noodles, the vendor used tapioca flour. This substitution gave the dessert a new, unique texture, chewy and soft, but with a slight springiness that captivated the taste buds of moviegoers.

It wasn’t long before the new version of the dessert became popular among the locals. Theatre-goers would grab a bowl before or after catching a film at the Singapore Theatre, making it a beloved snack during their movie outings.