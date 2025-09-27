Why Bangkok’s stations have different names

For example, the BTS Mo Chit station connects directly to the MRT Chatuchak Park, while MRT Sukhumvit links to BTS Asok.
Elsewhere, MRT Silom and BTS Sala Daeng sit side by side, and MRT Phetchaburi connects to the Airport Rail Link at Makkasan. Confusing? You are not alone.
This “same same but different” system often leaves both tourists and locals scratching their heads.
First-time visitors may find themselves wondering if Mo Chit and Chatuchak are separate destinations, or why changing lines at Sukhumvit suddenly brings them to Asok.
The inconsistency adds a small layer of stress to what should be a simple interchange.
So why does Bangkok’s system insist on these double identities?
The answer lies in the way Bangkok’s mass transit has been developed. Unlike cities such as Singapore or Hong Kong, where a single operator manages the entire network, Bangkok’s system is divided among multiple agencies.
The BTS Green Line and its extensions are managed by the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC).
The MRT Blue, Purple, Orange and Pink Lines fall under the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).
The Airport Rail Link is operated by the State Railway of Thailand.
Each organisation sets up its own naming conventions, resulting in different names for stations that occupy the same location.
In theory, unifying names would reduce confusion and improve the passenger experience.
However, in practice, this is easier said than done. Standardising names would require cooperation between agencies that answer to different authorities and operate under separate contracts.
Even minor changes, such as renaming station signs, updating maps, and adjusting digital systems, would demand significant coordination and budget.
The issue has been debated for years, yet progress remains slow. For now, commuters must learn to live with the double (or sometimes triple) naming system.
Some argue that the variety of names adds local character and reflects Bangkok’s patchwork growth.
Others insist the inconsistency is a needless barrier, especially for tourists navigating the city for the first time.
As Bangkok continues to expand its transit system, the question lingers: should the city embrace a unified naming system for the sake of clarity, or keep its quirky dual identities?
Next time you hear the announcement “Next station: Mo Chit… interchange with MRT Chatuchak Park,” you’ll know the story behind the names.