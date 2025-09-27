Why Bangkok’s stations have different names

For example, the BTS Mo Chit station connects directly to the MRT Chatuchak Park, while MRT Sukhumvit links to BTS Asok.

Elsewhere, MRT Silom and BTS Sala Daeng sit side by side, and MRT Phetchaburi connects to the Airport Rail Link at Makkasan. Confusing? You are not alone.

Same place, different names

This “same same but different” system often leaves both tourists and locals scratching their heads.

First-time visitors may find themselves wondering if Mo Chit and Chatuchak are separate destinations, or why changing lines at Sukhumvit suddenly brings them to Asok.

The inconsistency adds a small layer of stress to what should be a simple interchange.

So why does Bangkok’s system insist on these double identities?