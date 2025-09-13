A spicy secret of Thai cuisine evolution

For centuries, traditional Thai dishes were relatively mild, often relying heavily on salt for flavour. The bold spiciness that has become synonymous with Thai cuisine is a relatively recent innovation in the country’s culinary history.

According to Plants in Thai History (2005) by Dr Suree Phumiphom, it was only about 400 years ago that chillies were introduced to Thailand, completely transforming the way Thais cooked and ate.

Interestingly, chillies did not originate in Asia. They were first cultivated in Mexico, where they had been a key part of local diets for thousands of years.

It wasn’t until trade and exploration routes opened up between the Americas and Asia that this fiery little fruit made its way to the Thai peninsula.

Once introduced, chillies quickly gained popularity, adding a new dimension to the Thai palate.