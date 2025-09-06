Bangkok’s Elephant Tower an icon you either love or hate

His original concept was to build three separate towers. But as the design evolved, the structures were linked together at the top, creating a silhouette that unmistakably resembled an elephant. Rather than shy away from the likeness, Dr Arun leaned into it, adding details such as “eyes” and “tusks” to enhance the animal form.

The final result was a striking 335-foot-high structure housing offices, condominiums, and retail space, earning it a spot on Bangkok’s ever-expanding skyline. Love it or hate it? The Elephant Tower has never escaped debate. In 2023, it made international headlines again after being listed among the 24 most bizarre and “ugliest” buildings worldwide.

Yet while foreign critics might scoff at its unconventional style, many Thais feel a sense of pride in its bold statement. For them, the tower isn’t just an office block, it’s a national icon frozen in concrete, celebrating the country’s cultural heritage.