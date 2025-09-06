Bangkok’s Elephant Tower an icon you either love or hate

For some, it’s an architectural masterpiece that cleverly maximises space on a difficult plot of land. For others, it’s one of the strangest and even ugliest buildings in the world.
An unusual design born from necessity. The tower was the brainchild of Prof Dr Arun Chaiseri, who faced the challenge of constructing a large mixed-use complex on a long, narrow stretch of land.
His original concept was to build three separate towers. But as the design evolved, the structures were linked together at the top, creating a silhouette that unmistakably resembled an elephant. Rather than shy away from the likeness, Dr Arun leaned into it, adding details such as “eyes” and “tusks” to enhance the animal form.
The final result was a striking 335-foot-high structure housing offices, condominiums, and retail space, earning it a spot on Bangkok’s ever-expanding skyline. Love it or hate it? The Elephant Tower has never escaped debate. In 2023, it made international headlines again after being listed among the 24 most bizarre and “ugliest” buildings worldwide.
Yet while foreign critics might scoff at its unconventional style, many Thais feel a sense of pride in its bold statement. For them, the tower isn’t just an office block, it’s a national icon frozen in concrete, celebrating the country’s cultural heritage.
On the flip side, detractors argue that it’s kitsch, awkwardly imposing, and not exactly easy on the eyes. For Bangkok’s fast-modernising cityscape, with sleek glass towers springing up year after year, the Elephant Tower stands as a quirky outlier.
More than just looks, beyond the aesthetics, the building reflects the ambitions of Thailand in the 1990s, a time of rapid growth, big ideas, and architectural experiments. Today, the tower still functions as a workplace and residence, proving that its practicality has outlasted the criticism.
For visitors and residents alike, it has become a conversation starter. Whether you see it as a proud reminder of Thai creativity or a blot on the skyline, there’s no denying that the Elephant Tower is unforgettable. So, what do you think, architectural genius or an eyesore?