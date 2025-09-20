Thai words you can’t translate into English

These untranslatable gems capture subtle shades of feeling and etiquette, offering outsiders a glimpse into the heart of “Thainess.”

Feelings that don’t quite exist in English

One of the most common yet puzzling words for foreigners is งอน (ngaawn). It describes the sulky, slightly resentful mood one might feel toward a loved one. It’s not quite anger, nor is it mere disappointment.

Think of a partner who ignored you at dinner, your reaction would be to “ngaawn,” holding a gentle grudge without outright confrontation.

Closely related is น้อยใจ (náuy-jai), which conveys quiet sadness or hurt when someone close neglects you. It’s not loud or dramatic; it’s the silent pain of feeling overlooked.

A child whose mother dotes on a sibling might feel náuy-jai, a word English struggles to capture.