Unique traditions of a Thai wedding

One of the most iconic elements is the groom’s parade. The groom, often accompanied by friends and family, makes his way to the bride’s home in a lively procession.

As he arrives, cheers fill the air: a drawn-out (Hoooh..)“โห่ววว…” followed by the playful shout of (Heeew)“ฮิ้ว!” from everyone present.

But getting to the bride isn’t as simple as walking through the front door, the groom must prove his love and commitment through a series of tasks set by the gatekeepers, often friends or family of the bride.

These tasks range from answering questions about the bride to performing physical challenges like sit-ups or loudly professing his love.

Gatekeepers are not easily convinced; the groom must also hand out envelopes of money until they are satisfied and allow him entry.

It’s a fun, light-hearted way of demonstrating devotion while involving the wider community in the celebration.