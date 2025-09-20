The story behind Thailand’s iconic elephant pants trend

From harem cousins to tourist favourites

At first glance, elephant pants look like the harem pants of the Middle East and South Asia, with their elastic waistbands, flowing fabric, and roomy legs.

But what makes them distinctly Thai are the instantly recognisable elephant motifs. Available in shades of navy, black, red, and more, they are unisex and versatile, perfect for yoga, travelling, or simply surviving Thailand’s tropical heat.

Made from lightweight cotton or rayon, the trousers are breathable and easy to pack. They are also notoriously delicate.

Many wearers admit to ripping theirs, especially around the crotch, a small price to pay for style and comfort.