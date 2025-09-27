Khanom Tokyo: the Thai street snack with a Japanese name

This is khanom Tokyo, a crispy, chewy street snack that has become a nostalgic favourite for generations of Thais. But despite its name, it has little to do with Japan.
“Khanom” simply means “snack” in Thai, but the “Tokyo” part of its name is where things get interesting.
The treat is believed to have first appeared in the late 1960s, around 1967, at the Thai-Daimaru Department Store, a Japanese-owned shopping mall in Bangkok.
Vendors introduced the snack as part of the store’s Japanese theme, giving it the name “Tokyo” to match the trendy cultural branding of the era.
The name stuck, and soon the snack spread beyond the mall into markets, schoolyards and street corners, becoming a beloved part of Thailand’s culinary landscape.
Over the years, theories have emerged about Khanom Tokyo’s origins. Some suggest it may have been inspired by dorayaki, the pancake famously adored by the cartoon character Doraemon, filled with sweet red bean paste. Others point to yatsuhashi, a thin, cinnamon-flavoured confection from Kyoto, as a possible influence.
But the truth is, no one really knows. What’s clear is that while the name and shape may echo Japanese treats, khanom Tokyo has taken on a life entirely of its own in Thailand.
What truly sets Khanom Tokyo apart is its uniquely Thai fillings. Instead of the traditional red bean or sweet azuki paste, vendors experimented with what would appeal to local tastes. Custard, sweetened egg yolk, and pandan cream quickly became favourites.
On the savoury side, sausages, minced pork, pork floss, or even spicy chilli paste found their way inside the golden rolls.
The result is a snack that’s endlessly versatile, sweet, savoury, or somewhere in between. The thin pancake shell adds a crisp bite, while the fillings deliver comforting flavours familiar to Thai palates.
Nostalgia on a plate
For many Thais, khanom Tokyo is more than just food, it’s a childhood memory.
The sight of a street cart stacked with warm rolls often recalls afternoons outside schools, when children would queue up with coins in hand for a quick treat.
Today, the snack remains just as popular, often found at night markets and roadside stalls across Bangkok and beyond.
So while its name nods to Japan’s capital, Khanom Tokyo is a distinctly Thai creation. It reflects how cultures intersect, adapt and evolve into something entirely new.
Next time you bite into a warm, custard-filled roll, remember: this snack may be called “Tokyo,” but it belongs firmly to Thailand.