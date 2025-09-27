Khanom Tokyo: the Thai street snack with a Japanese name

This is khanom Tokyo, a crispy, chewy street snack that has become a nostalgic favourite for generations of Thais. But despite its name, it has little to do with Japan.

A snack born in Bangkok

“Khanom” simply means “snack” in Thai, but the “Tokyo” part of its name is where things get interesting.

The treat is believed to have first appeared in the late 1960s, around 1967, at the Thai-Daimaru Department Store, a Japanese-owned shopping mall in Bangkok.

Vendors introduced the snack as part of the store’s Japanese theme, giving it the name “Tokyo” to match the trendy cultural branding of the era.

The name stuck, and soon the snack spread beyond the mall into markets, schoolyards and street corners, becoming a beloved part of Thailand’s culinary landscape.